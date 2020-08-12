Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An anti-masker who allegedly assaulted a police officer when asked to wear a face covering has fronted court.
An anti-masker who allegedly assaulted a police officer when asked to wear a face covering has fronted court.
Crime

Anti-masker charged with police assault

by Anthony Piovesan
12th Aug 2020 6:48 PM

An anti-masker who allegedly assaulted a police officer when asked to wear a face covering has been hit with a string of charges including assaulting police, affray and breaching lockdown.

The 58-year-old Frankston woman fronted court on Wednesday and was further remanded to appear on August 21 where it will be alleged she lashed out at a police officer after being asked to wear a face mask.

A 58-year-old anti-masker has fronted a magistrate over an alleged assault at a Frankston cafe on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied
A 58-year-old anti-masker has fronted a magistrate over an alleged assault at a Frankston cafe on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied

 

The woman allegedly attended a cafe on Beach St about 12.20pm on Tuesday and "was spoken to" by another woman at the cafe about not wearing a mask.

The incident then escalated and police were called where the woman allegedly refused to state her name before assaulting a police officer.

Victoria Police issued 184 fines in the past 24 hours, including two dozen for failing to wear a face mask.

anthony.piovesan@news.com.au

Originally published as Anti-masker charged with police assault

anti-maskers assault coronavirus crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Victorian pair plead not guilty to Coffs Covid-19 breaches

        Premium Content Victorian pair plead not guilty to Coffs Covid-19 breaches

        News The Victorian pair was arrested in Coffs Harbour over the weekend.

        MP responds to Jetty Foreshore concerns

        Premium Content MP responds to Jetty Foreshore concerns

        Council News UPDATE: Recent plans have raised alarm bells for one Coffs Councillor.

        Breakers women run riot in huge victory over Saints

        Premium Content Breakers women run riot in huge victory over Saints

        AFL Johanson boots six goals as side remain undefeated after four rounds

        DA update on Cultural and Civic Space

        Premium Content DA update on Cultural and Civic Space

        Council News The DA attracted more than 800 submissions.