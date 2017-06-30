Making a stand on the Pacific Highway

Keep an eye out for anti coal seam gas protesters next week.

ANTI-coal seam gas campaigners will next Thursday line the Pacific Highway from the Tweed border to Sydney in protest.

The statewide protest is set to include farmers, shearers, nurses, doctors, traditional owners, school teachers, elderly folk, youngsters, parents and grandparents - all concerned about the effects of coal seam gas on our environment.

The Big Highway Protest being championed locally by the Coffs Coast Climate Action Group, the Greens and local environmentalists will be held from 10am to 2pm.

What started in 2015 at Coonabarrabran as a demonstration along part of the Newell Highway against Santos's plans to drill 850 gas well near Narrabri, was picked up and joined by the northernmost section of the Pacific Highway, which then spread all the way down to Sydney.

Organisers stress that safety is paramount; participants should keep well off the roads, in visible positions; ideally where there are lower speed limits.

See 'T

he Big Pacific Highway Action' page on social media.