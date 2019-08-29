Anti civic space ‘bullies’ warned: don’t come back

A petition is being circulated around Coffs Harbour objecting to the $76.5 million Civic and Cultural Space development earmarked for Gordon St.

A petition is being circulated around Coffs Harbour objecting to the $76.5 million Civic and Cultural Space development earmarked for Gordon St.

PRESIDENT of the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce Martin Wells has slammed the "bullies" promoting the petition against the proposed Cultural and Civic Space.

He has issued them a strong warning.

"Come back to our business and intimidate our staff like that again and you will be prosecuted," Mr Wells said.

The aim of the new petition is to get the 10,000 signatures required to table it in NSW Parliament.

The group Citizens Voice is behind it, and spokesperson Ann Leonard says it includes a diverse range of concerned citizens with backgrounds in building and construction, law, youth advocacy, small business, big business, public and civil service, politics and education.

But Mr Wells, who is also the owner/principal at McGrath Estate Agents had some very strong words this morning for those distributing the petition to businesses including his.

"To the bullies walking into businesses (particularly our business) yesterday demanding and intimidating staff to sign a petition against the Cultural and Civic Space how dare you.

"Walking into restricted areas of our business without invitation to harass staff. We will be sure to keep the CCTV."

Martin Wells warns: “Come back to our business and intimidate our staff like that again and you will be prosecuted.”

He says the bullying tactics are not welcome but not surprising.

"Given the people behind it - shame on you and the people you represent."

Mr Wells said their behaviour and disparaging words towards Council and the Mayor Denise Knight were a disgrace.

"The credibility of your petition just evaporated instantly.

"There are a lot of people stoking the fire who have a lot to answer for and will forever be remembered for all the wrong reasons."

Ms Leonard says the group has gathered approximately 3,500 signatures so far, from just three collection points, and there are approximately 52 other locations across the Local Government Area where copies have been placed.

The $76.5m project has divided Coffs Harbour City Councillors

Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh has received a number of letters about the matter and has forwarded them onto the Minister for Local Government Shelley Hancock.

A representative from Ms Hancock's office said the Minister does not comment on the quantity or nature of correspondence received.

"Local councils are expected to determine spending priorities and major projects in close consultation with their communities.

"Ultimately, it is a matter for the local council to decide on the project's future," the representative said.

"At the end of the day, councils are accountable to their local residents, with voters returning to the polls in a little over a year.

"The Office of Local Government continues to monitor the situation at Coffs Harbour City Council."