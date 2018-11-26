Girl, 7, choked, raped and filmed, court told

GRAPHIC WARNING

HORRIFIC details of a seven-year-old girl's ordeal in a dance school toilet were revealed when her alleged attacker, Anthony Sampieri, faced court today.

The 54-year-old former youth worker is charged with choking the schoolgirl until she was unconscious and filming the sexual assault for the purpose of producing child abuse material.

He appeared at Waverley Local Court via videolink from Silverwater Jail, keeping his head bowed during the short hearing.

Convicted sex offender Anthony Peter Sampieri. Picture: Hollie Adams

He was released from the Prince of Wales hospital yesterday where he has been receiving treatment for injuries caused after two bystanders allegedly pulled him off the girl.

The only injury visible on his face was a scratch.

Sampieri, of Gray Street, Kogarah, did not apply for bail.

His barrister Ken Buckman said Sampieri agreed to a court order to provide his DNA.

According to the court charge sheet, the girl's ordeal lasted between 7.30pm and 7.45pm on Thursday two weeks ago.

Accused Kogarah attacker, Anthony Sampieri is led out of Maroubra police station. Picture: Dean Asher/TNV

Sampieri faces charges including have sexual intercourse with a child aged under 10 and choking the girl to render her incapable of resistance "with the intent of enabling himself to commit sexual assault."

He has also been charged with aggravated kidnapping and attempting or assaulting with intent to have sexual intercourse with a child aged under 10.

The toilet where the young girl was allegedly attacked.

He has also been charged with making child abuse material, two counts of aggravated act of indecency being filmed, aggravated indecent

assault and assault causing actual bodily harm.

He is also facing two charges of wounding Nick Gilio, who was allegedly stabbed when he came to the girl's rescue.

Magistrate Lisa Stapleton remanded Sampieri in custody to appear at Kogarah Local Court on January 23.