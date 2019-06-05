Dethroned champ triggers rematch clause

Anthony Joshua is ready to get off the canvas for a title rematch against Andy Ruiz.

Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed the British boxer has triggered a rematch clause with Andy Ruiz Jr, with the fight set to take place in November or December.

Joshua suffered a defeat for the first time in his professional career on Saturday at the hands of Ruiz Jr on his US debut at New York's Madison Square Garden.

In the aftermath of the seventh-round loss, his promoter Hearn said that Joshua's team were keen on enforcing a rematch in a bid to regain his heavyweight titles and that they wanted to stage the second fight in the UK.

Now Hearn has confirmed that a rematch clause has been activated after meetings with Joshua's team in New York.

"After meetings with AJ, Rob McCracken and the management team in NY, we have today triggered the contracted rematch clause with Ruiz Jr," he tweeted.

"The fight will take place in Nov/Dec at a venue to be confirmed shortly."

Ruiz Jr earlier admitted that Mexico is his desired location for a rematch with Joshua.

"I'd love to do the rematch but first I've got to talk to my team, we'll go from there and figure things out," Ruiz said.

Andy Ruiz Jr rocks Anthony Joshua with a left.

"I'd love to be in Mexico, there's never been a heavyweight champion in Mexico so I'd love to have a rematch there.

"I'm still pinching myself that this is true, all that hard work and dedication, I've made my dreams come true. We've been working for this my whole life, it's overwhelming and I'm just excited."

Meanwhile fellow UK boxer Dillian Whyte has questioned whether Joshua even wanted to be the champ anymore after his loss to Ruiz.

"I don't think he overlooked Andy Ruiz Jr, if anything he was a bit too respectful," Whyte said.

"Ruiz Jr is such a nice guy and he was giving him his belts, taking photos with him, I didn't understand it when you're about to go to war with this man.

"The whole thing was a bit strange, including Joshua's demeanour, and maybe he just didn't want the pressure of being champion anymore. Sometimes people get stressed out and can't cope with the stress of being under that microscope 24 hours."

This article first appeared on Sky Sports and is republished with permission.