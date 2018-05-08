Menu
Kyra Ensbey, from Bright Bessy dog training.
Answers from a training expert

Rachel Vercoe
8th May 2018 3:00 PM

PROFESSIONAL dog trainer and behaviourist Kyra Ensbey is faced with a variety of unique questions and cases every week and is helping the public by answering readers questions.

Her business Bright Bessy Dog Training offers puppy school, training, behaviour therapy and support dog training.

Question - Whenever our eight-month-old Beagle takes something she is not allowed, she runs away.

We chase her but she always stays out of our reach.

Please help us! - Amy Wright

Answer - Your dog has learnt that if she grabs something, you will chase her.

This has become the best game ever.

You can turn and walk in the other direction, this way the game doesn't even commence and she gets no attention for taking objects and running with them.

You can also call her to you while offering her a treat.

When she is next to you give her the command give and swap her the treat for the object.

Practise this when she has a toy and you're playing with her.

Don't ever yell at her when she runs off with an object as this will make her want to get as far away from you as possible.

