20°
News

Answering a new call of duty

Wendy Andrews
| 2nd Jun 2017 1:24 PM
AT THE RISING OF THE SUN: Anzac Day Dawn service at the Coffs Harbour Cenotaph with Parade Marshal Scott Seccombe
AT THE RISING OF THE SUN: Anzac Day Dawn service at the Coffs Harbour Cenotaph with Parade Marshal Scott Seccombe Rob Wright

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A SIMPLE advert on television years ago changed Scott Seccombe's path.

It led to a challenging and rewarding career in the armed forces and gave Scott experiences, opportunities and mateship that would be impossible to replicate in civilian life.

While he may now claim to be "semi-retired”, he packs a lot into each week.

As President of Veterans Centre Mid North Coast and a newly elected board member of RSL NSW this ex-serviceman is passionate about helping veterans and about the future of the RSL.

Scott is one of nine new board members for RSL NSW and is state counsellor for the Northern Country region. He said he has come into this role not to change everything but to enable positive change, to enable the RSL to go forward to better meet the needs of our veterans.

What exactly does his new role involve?

"A lot of headaches; no seriously, what I'd like to bring to it is re-engage strategic planning for the future,” Scott said.

"I'm part of the new breed coming through the ranks, eager to breathe new life into RSL NSW.

"One of the things I'm passionate about is defining our marketplace and the need for engaging with the ex-service community and their families.

"The problem with the RSL is that it's been run like a 1977 footy club, and I mean no disrespect by that. But the way a club was run in 1977 doesn't work today.

"I'm not knocking the older ways but they no longer work in the stringent compliance that we have in an organisation in 2017. These old fellas have done a good job but we need to adapt to modern times.

"My goal, and I have a three-year plan, is that we have young men and women who want to be involved and take my position. I don't want to be there in 20 years, if you're there too long you get stale and we need to be a vibrant organisation.”

Scott's face is familiar to many as performed the duties of Parade Marshall at local Anzac Day services until 2014. Scott was honourably discharged from service in 1999 after having reached the rank of corporal. During his time as a field engineer he was posted in 1st Field Squadron and travelled to Malaysia, Singapore, England, Scotland, Wales and Canada and, in 1997, completed a six-month deployment with British and NATO Forces in Bosnia during the Balkans War. He then returned to the School of Military Engineering as an instructor in mine warfare.

On his return to the civilian world he opened the Extreme Team Training Centre at his property in Karangi and later Paintball Skirmish. Both businesses focused on principles learned in the defence force.

He volunteered with RSL Active which looks after and provides opportunities for veterans to participate in adaptive sports and has been an advocate for ex-servicemen to participate in the Invictus Games.

"I met some amazing and inspiring people at the Invictus Games and urge anyone who is in the ex-services to have a crack.”

This week he is in Canberra to present a lecture to front line staff of the department of Veteran Affairs high-lighting issues relating to veterans.

He may no longer be "signed up” but it's a safe bet if you scratch Scott, he still bleeds khaki.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  rsl

Tech unleashed on roaming wild dogs

Tech unleashed on roaming wild dogs

Two wild dogs being tracked in Boambee Valley under study.

It's quiz time

Quiz time. How's your memory? Are you a goldfish or an elephant?

What's on this weekend on the Coffs Coast

HERE COMES THE BRIDE: Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo at Bonville Golf Course returns in its 14th year.

Looking for things to do this week? Laarz gives us the low down.

Call out to film buffs

SWIFF connects with audiences

Local Partners

Allan's 120 year old family secret snags string of awards

ARMED with a family recipe that's more than 120 years old, Allan Cooke has inherited a winner.

Cheering on the Blues from the Corporate box

WINNERS: Grazielle Garrett, Benjamin Reeson and Matthew Reeson with airport manager Dennis Martin.

Competition winners revel in a Blues' Origin win in Brisbane

Be quick and catch these comics on the run

ON SHOW: Comic Tommy Dean will perform at Saturday's Camp Quality Comics on the Run at the Sawtell RSL.

Have a laugh for a good cause.

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Alicia Silverstone spills Clueless secrets, 22 years on

Alicia Silverstone has dished out the gossip on her iconic Clueless role that turned her into a '90s screen legend

Call out to film buffs

SWIFF connects with audiences

Kyle throws cold water on Idol gossip

Kyle Sandilands.

Former Idol judge 'bored' by role

Karl Stefanovic: 'I'm over it, I hope Australia is as well'

TODAY show host slams tabloid Daily Mail

DJI Spark: the drone you fly with a wave of your hands

DJI launch of mini drone Spark in Sydney.

Mini camera drone launches in Australia from $859

Be quick and catch these comics on the run

ON SHOW: Comic Tommy Dean will perform at Saturday's Camp Quality Comics on the Run at the Sawtell RSL.

Have a laugh for a good cause.

Ed Sheeran's Aussie promoter says more tickets will be offered

Never fear, Sheeran fans. More tickets are on their way.

UK star's promoter begs Australian fans to be patient.

Wonderful family home on private 1,427m2 (approx.) close to town...

13 Sandra Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 3 $579,000 ...

An immaculate, much loved family home with a floorplan suited to dual living perfect for an extended family, sitting proudly in a cul de sac with a beautiful...

DA APPROVED INDUSTRIAL SUBDIVISION...

Lot 152 Hamilton Drive, Boambee 2450

Commercial 0 0 $750,000

Coffs Harbour's newest Industrial offering approved for up to nine (9) sheds. Landbank or develop. Additional key features of this site include: - Located...

Inner City Villa...

2/12 Pitt Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $332,000

This neat and tidy two bedroom villa is positioned in a quiet street, across the road from a Council reserve, Westside Tennis Club and very handy to the city...

Immaculate Elevated, East Facing Beach Home

73 Saltwater Crescent, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 539,000

Nothing to do, but walk-in, grab your swimmers and head straight for the beach. This low maintenance family home has been very much loved. With a well thought out...

A charming country home on 5 private acres...

79 Avondale Road, Bucca 2450

House 3 2 4 $659,000 ...

This character-filled home will warm your heart and lift your spirits with the peace and privacy it offers. A wide, shady veranda invites you to sit and enjoy the...

Life&#39;s better at the Jetty...

4/42 Collingwood Street, Coffs Harbour Jetty 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $539,000

On top of the wish list for many is enjoying the lifestyle the Jetty has to offer. This three bedroom apartment combines the practicality of low maintenance living...

Private Freestanding Villa in Beachside Korora

3/95a James Small Drive, Korora 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $315,000

Situated in the northern beaches, just 6 minutes drive to Coffs Harbour. This immaculate freestanding villa enjoys a private position with only one immediate...

Stylish townhouse, perfect location, beach, cafes and lifestyle...

5/40-42 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $325,000

Beautifully presented modern, two bedroom townhouse in a neat complex with everything at your doorstep. Walking distance to beach, cafes, restaurants and shopping...

Walk to shops and beach - just like brand new...

6/61 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 2 1 $329,000 ...

The old adage of location, location rings true with this immaculate townhouse within walking distance to beaches and major shopping centre. Beautifully renovated...

On the beach...

13 Emerald Avenue, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 5 3 2 $1,379,000

One of a handful of homes calling the ocean "their backyard". Greeted by breathtaking ocean and beach views upon entering the home. Italian travertine tiles...

Busy time ahead for first home buyers

INCETIVES: First home buyers will save tens of thousands of dollars to help get them into the property market.

Find out how much you can save on buying a new home

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Live the fairytale

CHARACTER FILLED: This unique home at Boambee will impress.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Coffs home is the pick of the week

ONE Agency reveals their pick of the week

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!