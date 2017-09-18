Another step forward on highway upgrade

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, with Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister Luke Hartsuyker, NSW Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey and Kempsey Shire mayor Liz Campbell.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, with Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister Luke Hartsuyker, NSW Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey and Kempsey Shire mayor Liz Campbell. Frank Redward

ANOTHER milestone on the Pacific Hwy upgrade has been reached with the partial opening of the Kundabung to Kempsey section.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was on hand this morning as the 14km section of upgrade saw northbound motorists diverted onto new northbound lanes. The first stage of the opening of the Kundabung to Kempsey upgrade involves opening one northbound and one southbound lane with an 80 kmh speed limit.

The Prime Minister said the Pacific Hwy upgrade was a great milestone.

"This is the first section of the Oxley Hwy to Kempsey corridor to be opened,” Mr Turnbull said.

"Today's milestone means that 74 per cent of the Pacific Hwy, between Hexham and the Queensland border, is now divided carriageway.

"Over the next six months, an additional 57 kilometres of new four-lane divided road is expected to open to traffic.”

Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker said this upgrade will also see two new rest areas, a new heavy vehicle inspection facility, and a new interchange in the vicinity of Kundabung Rd and Rodeo Dr.

He added that the upgrades are saving motorists plenty of on-road time and reducing fatigue.

"Compared to 1996, prior to work starting on the upgrade of the Pacific Hwy, motorists driving the length of the highway are already saving about an hour and three quarters in travel time,” he said.

"When the upgrade is completed in 2020 this will increase to around two and a half hours,” Mr Hartsuyker said.