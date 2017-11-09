Another step forward for proposed new sports centre

A feasibility study and business plan in relation is under way for the proposed Northern Beaches Multi Purpose Centre at Woolgoolga.

THE plan to make the Multi-Purpose Centre for Woolgoolga a reality has progressed yet another step forward.

Coffs Harbour City Council has engaged a consultant to prepare a feasibility study and business plan to develop the proposed Northern Beaches Multi Purpose Centre.

The Centre is included in the CHCC Sports Facility Plan 2016 for construction, pending the outcome of the feasibility study and business plan presented to Council.

The consultant will make recommendations in early 2018 to assist council in deciding whether it is feasible to construct the Centre, the priority and timing of construction, the most feasible design, and how the facility should be managed should it proceed.

The Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches Chamber of Commerce, in consultation with other local community organisations, will meet with the consultant and said they will strongly support the development of the Northern Beaches Multi Purpose Centre site in Woolgoolga "to meet the needs of the sporting and cultural groups in this area”.

Future sporting and cultural users and supporters of the multi purpose indoor centre who wish to attend the proposed meetings in the week of the November 20 should contact the Chamber of Commerce on E: woolgoolgachamber@gmail.com or the Northern Beaches Multi Purpose Centre Committee Convenor Al Milroy on M: 0439435040.