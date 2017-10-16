Another step closer to Macksville bypass completion

Earthwork in progress on Old Coast Rd as part of the Warrell Creek to Nambucca Highway Upgrade.

Earthwork in progress on Old Coast Rd as part of the Warrell Creek to Nambucca Highway Upgrade. NSW Government

WITH a number of serious accidents taking place on the Pacific Hwy at Macksville just this month, Roads and Maritime Services has announced another step closer to the completion of the Macksville bypass.

As part of the $830m Warrell Creek to Nambucca Heads Pacific Hwy upgrade, construction company Pacifico consulted with Nambucca Shire Council and local residents to prepare the proposed urban design and landscape plans released today for the Macksville north facing ramps.

The approved ramps will include a northbound on-ramp onto the highway, a southbound off-ramp from the highway and a median cross-over facility to enable emergency vehicles to travel north and south on the highway.

According to the RMS, the additional ramps will improve connectivity between Macksville and northern towns, allow highway traffic to stop at Macksville with only a short diversion, and improve access and response times for emergency services.

Just this month on October 7 a Nambucca man was killed in a crash on the highway at north Macksville, a few days after a serious head-on crash between a car and truck saw three passengers rushed to hospital.

Changed traffic conditions causing delays have also been in place since Friday, October 13, as guard rails are being repaired following an accident.

The Environmental Assessment and design refinement for the ramps has now been approved by the Department of Planning and Environment, and Pacifico are now encouraging residents to provide their feedback.

The plans for the ramps will be on public display until October 30 at various locations, including Nambucca Shire Council Chambers, Nambucca Plaza and the Community Display Centre at Donellyville.

The plan can also be viewed here.

You can provide your feedback online via surveymonkey or email (community@afjv.com.au).

According the the RMS, the Warrell Creek to Macksville upgrade is expected to be completed by the end of this year.