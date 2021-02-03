Another sporting code cancels on Coffs Harbour

A Coffs Harbour Collingwood is distraught after reading a press release from the AFL revealing their match against Sydney at C.ex Stadium would not go ahead.

There is more bad news for Coffs Harbour sports fans with the cancellation of a pre-season AFL match this week.

The AFL administration has released the fixture list for the 2021 Community Series, with some glaring omissions.

All the regional fixtures, including one between Sydney Swans and Collingwood at C.ex Stadium, have been scratched and replaced by matches at metropolitan grounds.

AFL Executive General Manager of Clubs and Broadcasting Travis Auld said the decision was made to safeguard the health and safety of the competition and the community by reducing travel prior to the home-and-away season.

“The AAMI Community Series continues to play an important role for AFL clubs and supporters across the country and we thank the regions of Albury, Coffs Harbour, Morwell, Noarlunga, North Hobart, Mandurah and Whyalla for their understanding as we worked through the safest and most straightforward options for players, staff and supporters,” Mr Auld said.

“It is communities like these that are the heartbeat of Australian football and we hope to be able to return to each of those areas and play games there in the future.

“While we share the disappointment of these regions, we also look forward to more fans being able to safely attend AAMI Community Series matches, particularly in states where supporters have not been able to attend a men's game in over a year.”

The match between two of the AFL’s most popular teams would have been the first top level game in Coffs Harbour since 2017.

It is the second major event to be cancelled in 2021 after a Big Bash match scheduled for January was cancelled under similar circumstances.

