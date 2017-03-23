Another small business closes in town

DONE: Iqbal Grewal from Planet Fruit and Vege closed the doors of his business for the last time this week.

"IT'LL hit me a couple of days after we close the doors,” Resham Grewel said.

Family owned Planet Fruit and Vege opened on October 23, 2002, and closed for the final time this week.

Owners Resham and Iqbal Grewal made the hard decision following the opening of a major supermarket in Woolgoolga which has contributed to a decline in customer numbers.

"First the hardware shop went, then foodworks, the bottleshop closed but reopened then the butcher went and we're next, how many more businesses are going to close?”

The couple's children grew up working in the shop after school, during holidays and straight from uni and wonder what they will do now it's closed.

"We've had good days, fun times and without the community it would have been boring dog.”

"I'd like to thank all my local support, they were fabulous, they stuck with us and they were great.”

The couple has a positive outlook for the future believing that one door closes and another opens.

"It's sad but we have no choice.”