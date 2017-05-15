Another serious crash in hotspot riles residents

A THREE car crash on a notorious stretch of road in Red Hill has renewed concern over the safety of the road, with two major accidents taking place in the span of two months.

Emergency services were called to the accident which occurred during wet conditions on Coramba Rd around 3.15pm on Sunday where a number of patients were treated on site.

Two children were transported to hospital.

A witness claims a P-Plate driver was involved in the accident which saw the guard rail prevent further injury.

In the same area in March, a head-on collision occurred during similar rainy weather and a woman was transported to hospital in a serious condition. One of the cars then burst into flames.

Following the news of the latest incident, many residents have come forward saying measures need to be taken to ensure the safety of the road.

A Coffs Harbour City Council spokesperson has revealed council is planning on increasing signage in the area, and are investigating a proposal for the speed limit at a section of the road to be lowered.

"The advisory speed limit at that location on Coramba Rd is 45kph. Council is planning on increasing the signage advising drivers of that speed limit,” said the spokesperson.

"We are also investigating whether to take a proposal to Council's Traffic Committee that the speed limit between the end of the overtaking lane and the entrance to the quarry be lowered to 60kph.”