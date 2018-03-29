Menu
Another section of the Pacific Hwy opens

Brad Greenshields
by
29th Mar 2018 11:00 AM

THE last five kilometres of dual carriageway between Port Macquarie and Kempsey are now open to traffic.

Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker said this opening just in time for Easter means there's just the one section of the Pacific Hwy upgrade left to open before there is a continuous dual carriageway between Heatherbrae and Coffs Harbour for motorists to travel on.

"Achieving this milestone means there is now only the six kilometre section between Warrell Creek and bald Hill Road remaining to complete the 105km Port Macquarie to Coffs Harbour Pacific Hwy upgrade," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"This section is expected to open in mid-2018 weather permitting."

NSW Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight and Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said the completed Oxley Hwy to Kundabung section connects to the recently opened 14kn long Kundabung to Kempsey upgrade.

"Together this upgrade provides 37 kilometres of new safer four-lane divided road between Port Macquarie and Kempsey," Mrs Pavey said.

