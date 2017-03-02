Another record set in hot market

YOU only need to spend a little time flicking through The Coffs Coast Advocate's Real Estate Property Guide to see that the local property market is hot right now.

The latest evidence is a record residential price set in Toormina.

The Kerry Hines team at Unrealestate has just closed the sale of 51 Kinchela Ave for $635,000.

The immaculate four bedroom lagoon-front home featured on the cover of the Real Estate Property guide before selling in the days following.

Kerry said the interest in the home was overwhelming.

"We had 15 groups through the property at the open, some of them large; one person brought eight people through with them. There was a broad range of appeal from families to a few older couples."

The property was sold to a couple already on Unrealestate's buyer database, after a number of offers from other interested buyers.

Kerry said the result is reflective of a hot market.

"I think that the state of current market is one of the factors, as well as the competition that was created by the marketing campaign and the beautiful presentation, outlook and styling of the property," she said.

"There's actually been more growth in Toormina over the last two years than anywhere on the north coast. I think people are realising what's on offer; you're next to Sawtell, you have Woolworths, Coles, IGA and Aldi, great schools and the university all on this side of town. The houses are of a good quality and on decent sized blocks."

The record result is the second for Unrealestate, following the sale of 39 Estuary Dr, Moonee Beach in January for $1.355 million.

Kerry said the strong results are coming from a lack of listings in the region which is creating intense demand for quality homes.

"There's certainly never been a time before where properties have been worth this much."

Despite the record result, Toormina remains one of the Coffs Coast's more affordable suburbs with a median house price of $405,000 and $290,000 for units.