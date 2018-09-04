Mad Monday’s full frontal

MAD Monday antics have hit a new low with Bulldogs players caught stripping naked and grabbing each other's genitals while they danced on pub tables in Sydney's north.

Bulldogs second rower Adam Elliott dropped his pants and every other stitch of clothing on the balcony of the The Harbour View Hotel in The Rocks during the raucous partying, to roars of laughter from teammates and officials.

One member of the party even reached out and grabbed Elliott's private parts as he danced to Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline. The display marred the official launch yesterday of the NRL Finals, where the captains of the teams still vying for the Provan-Summons premiership trophy lined up in an effort to put the game's best on display.

Instead, the NRL was cast into yet another public relations disaster.

The NRL has for years being trying to ditch its reputation for misbehaviour following scandals including Todd Carney's infamous "bubbler" photograph in 2014 and Mitchell Pearce caught on video simulating sex with a dog two years later.

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs players and officials began arriving at the pub at around 1pm yesterday. Before long, players and team officials could be seen downing shots, chugging beers and gambling on the pokies.

The official celebration was held inside a roped-off section of the pub, but shouting, chanting and swearing could clearly be seen and heard in public areas as the partying dragged on for hours.

Play fights spilled out on the ground floor between players, with Brett Morris screaming "KOB" - a commonly used acronym for "knock out boys."

At one point a chant of "Yeah the boys!" rang out as a group of players flanked by star winger Morris left the pokie rooms after apparently scoring a big win.

As another group of players tried their luck, someone in the private function area shattered a glass, drawing jeers from other drinkers.

Around 7pm young halfback Lachlan Lewis was seen being helped into an Uber car by two other members of the party.

At one point, Bulldogs coach Dean Pay was wrapped up in a mock tackle by Brett and his twin Josh Morris and another man and knocked over the rope separating the private area, before they bundled themselves into an elevator.

The Bulldogs last night refused to comment on the celebrations.

Over at the Harbord Beach Hotel in Freshwater, a 20-strong group the Manly Sea Eagles also held Mad Monday celebrations in apparent defiance of a directive from coach Trent Barrett to cancel any partying because of the side's dire performance.

The party kicked off around 3pm as costumed players gathered in the smokers; area at the hotel's rear.

"The theme was a movie from the year you were born in so there was a guy going as The Mask. another pair as Batman and Robin and a guy dressed up as what looked like Mrs Doubtfire," said Telegraph photographer David Swift, who witnessed the celebrations.

"An inflatable crocodile made it into the mix somehow. Mrs Doubtfire lit up a cigarette and they all had stubbies in their hand."

Just after 5pm the players headed into Taronga Zoo Wharf where they boarded a party cruise that lasted well into the evening.

The Sea Eagles finished one win away from the wooden spoon.

