Another accident on our roads, this time at Upper Orara on Tuesday afternoon (OCtober 27). Photo by Frank Redward.
News

Another horror smash on local roads

Janine Watson
27th Oct 2020 9:25 PM
THERE has been another horror smash on our local roads this afternoon.

Early reports indicate several people have been injured in a head on accident involving two cars at Upper Orara.

It is understood that two women and a boy have been injured and treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene.

Another accident on our roads, this time at Upper Orara on Tuesday afternoon (October 27).
The women have suffered leg and upper body injuries.

It comes less than a week after a shocking single-car accident near Dorrigo.

A seven-year-old girl was trapped for some time in the mangled wreckage.

The 28-year-old driver has since been charged with a string of offences in relation to the accident.

Coffs/Clarence Chief Inspector Brendan Gorman had stern words for local drivers following a horror car crash inland of Coffs, at Dundurrabin, last week.
It prompted a desperate plea from Coffs/Clarence Chief Inspector Brendan Gorman to take care on the road.

“People are driving cars and killing themselves. People are killing passengers, killing family members.

“A motor vehicle is a dangerous weapon.”

RELATED: Horror crash prompts desperate plea from police

More details on the Upper Orara accident to come

car accident coffs clarence police coffs harbour roads police news
Coffs Coast Advocate

