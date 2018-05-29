Another former MP weighs in behind battling subbies

ANOTHER BATTLE: Former NSW Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Ian Causley, left, with Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis at a meeting during the dispute over fishing industry reforms.

FORMER National Party warhorse Ian Causley has thrown his support behind 23 local Pacific Highway sub-contractors battling to recover $7.3 million in unpaid invoices.

In a letter to the editor Mr Causley, who was the Member for Clarence from 1984 to 1996 and represented Page in the Federal Parliament from 1996 to 2007, said it was a "low act" to employ people to work and then not pay them.

Mr Causley wrote:

I WOULD like to support Steve Cansdell in his call for justice in regard to sub-contractors on the Pacific Highway upgrade.

"It is a low act to employ someone to do the work and not pay them. It is exacerbated when the company has the audacity to then claim payment.

This first raised its ugly head 40 years ago on the bypass of Chatsworth on the Pacific Highway.

I had to fight to get payment for sub-contractors on that job.

When we were elected to government we had a policy of withholding payments until proof of payment to sub-contractors.

This was also a policy in the mining industry to ensure rehabilitation of the site.

The State Government is at fault for not having such clauses in the contract."

It should be part of every contract.

Ian Causley,

Former Nationals Member for Page

and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives