PERFECTLY FRAMED: A rainbow captured over the roundabout at Moonee St on Monday afternoon. Trevor Veale
Seeing the sunshine through the showers

30th Apr 2018 8:00 PM

WORKSITES on the Coffs Coast have ground to a halt on almost a daily basis, umbrellas have been carried around town and the laundry has sure piled up.

That's been a few observations we've made on the coast, in what's been a wet few weeks to see out April.

With daily showers have come with a few rays of sunshine.

The Advocate's Trevor Veale sure captured one as a rainbow rose over the city centre on Monday afternoon.

With large parts of NSW facing winter drought conditions, you certainly can't wish away the rain in what's been traditionally Coffs Harbour wet season.

The Bureau of Meteorology's official Coffs Harbour gauge tallied 107.4mm for April after the 213.3mm that fell in March.

Looking ahead to the forecast for Coffs Harbour and the rain is set to clear over the next three days before a possible return of showers on Friday.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny, 50% chance of 1mm

Wednesday: Cloudy, 20% chance of 1mm

Thursday: Mostly Sunny, 30% chance of 1mm

Friday: Mostly Sunny, 60% chance of 1-5mm

Saturday: Mostly Sunny, 70% chance of 1-5mm

Sunday: Mostly Sunny, 70% chance of 1-5mm

Monday: Mostly Sunny, 70% chance of 1-5mm

Tuesday: Possible Shower, 80% chance of 1-5mm.

