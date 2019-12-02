Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Latrell Mitchell’s options appear to be running out. Picture: AAP
Latrell Mitchell’s options appear to be running out. Picture: AAP
Rugby League

Another contract dead end for Latrell Mitchell

by Dean Ritchie
2nd Dec 2019 7:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Rugby Australia won't be making Latrell Mitchell a rich offer to switch codes.

Sources close to RA said Mitchell was discussed but no offer made and any preliminary interest had ceased.

Gold Coast remain solid in their chase after Wests Tigers shifted away from Mitchell.

The North Queensland Cowboys are still interested but haven't actively hunted Mitchell or lodged a formal offer.

It could leave the Titans as Mitchell's only option after RA dismissed suggestions Mitchell could be about to switch codes.

The Daily Telegraph has been told RA won't pursue Mitchell because:

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie doesn't formally start his role until the middle of next year;

Other players are a priority and need to be re-signed;

The organisation is confronting Israel Folau's $14 million legal battle against it and the NSW Waratahs.

"Latrell was discussed but RA has other priorities," the well-placed source said.

"No one spoke to his management.

"RA has players that need to be re-signed and the Folau case needs to be finalised.

"They also … want to make sure Rennie is involved in recruitment and selection decisions."

More Stories

latrell mitchell nrl rugby australia sydney roosters
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mobile service to assist locals with Centrelink, Medicare

        Mobile service to assist locals with Centrelink, Medicare

        News THE Australian Government's Department of Human Services' mobile centre will be on the Coffs Coast this week to provide locals easy access to crucial resources.

        PHOTOS: Harwood crash the Rebels' party in big away win

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Harwood crash the Rebels' party in big away win

        News BOTH sides came into the match with their tails up.

        Fundraiser launched to assist local banana growers

        premium_icon Fundraiser launched to assist local banana growers

        News THE page is aiming to raise $50,000 for the banana industry.

        Friday's rain brings end to Coffs' six week dry spell

        premium_icon Friday's rain brings end to Coffs' six week dry spell

        News RESIDENTS delight as rain hits the Coffs Coast.