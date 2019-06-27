Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
More jobs are being listed on the Adani website.
More jobs are being listed on the Adani website.
Careers

Another chance to score a gig with Adani

Caitlan Charles
by
27th Jun 2019 3:39 PM | Updated: 4:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOUR company wants their piece of the Adani Carmichael Coal Mine project pie, here is the chance.

The company has now listed more positions on its website, asking for expressions of interest into major transport and services roles for the project.

This is the second set of job listings to appear on the mines website, with this set advertising for travel jobs, auditing and surveying services.

The Adani Australia Twitter has listed the jobs, asking for EOI's in bus services, air charter services, FIFO aircraft operator and related ground support services, weed management services, environmental auditing service, weed and pest survey services.

adani adani jobs carmichael mine editors picks jobs mining
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Pressure mounts on RMS to release bypass documents

    premium_icon Pressure mounts on RMS to release bypass documents

    News This is the question being asked in light of the drawn out legal battle to force the RMS to release documentation in relation to design changes.

    Ashlea's freedom stolen by heartless thief

    premium_icon Ashlea's freedom stolen by heartless thief

    News "I just want my trike back," she says, again and again.

    What rapping granny rhymes about

    premium_icon What rapping granny rhymes about

    Music Rapping nana Jo King is tired of playing life safe