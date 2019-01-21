Another bites the dust: Last Coast video store to close

Nambour's last remaining video store will close its doors for good after more than a decade in the community.

Civic Video Nambour will close in coming weeks and are holding a clearance sale.

Owner Suhail Mahadevan said the store tried to "tough it out" but their trade trajectory showed a downward spiral looming.

"It is unfortunate, we have been going for 10 years now and this is it," Mr Mahadevan said.

"The trades been going down for a while and the cost keeps going up.

"We could have held on but the figures show in a year we would have been even worse."

He said online streaming services such as Netflix and Stan planned their part in video store demise across the country.

"They took a big chunk, there are so many online offerings," he said.

"But also changing social habits contribute.

"People spend more time on social media now - that time used to be move time.

"Plus there is more offerings on free-to-air television too. It's hard to compete."

The popular store on Currie St took to social media over the weekend to express their sadness at the "tough" decision.

"I feel very blessed and ever-grateful to have had this opportunity," the post read.

"Moving to the Sunshine Coast and being welcomed into town, serving/entertaining the local community, customers becoming friends, watching families grow, being able to employ locals and give many of them their first job and watch them grow into adults and the continued support of our business are all incredibly humbling and special memories I will always keep with me.

"I want to say a big thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of our members for all of your support through the ups and downs we've faced throughout the time.

"People talk about the community spirit in Nambour and we've had the privilege to experience it first hand on a daily basis for 10 years so thank you.

"And a shoutout to the amazing team I've had over the time who have always done their best to give our customers an exceptional experience.

"You all took ownership of your role, took great pride in your work and made the shop your own which made my job so much easier and fun.

"Thank you again from the bottom of our hearts. We'll miss seeing all the smiling faces."

The closure comes months after Network Video Coolum shut to make way for a service station.

It is understood to be the Coast's last remaining Civic Video's store.