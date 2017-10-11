Another arrest made over string of armed roberies

A THIRD man has been charged over a series of armed robberies on the Coffs Coast.

Strike Force Soren was established by detectives from the Robbery and Serious Crime Squad to investigate six armed robberies during an 18-month period at Sawtell, Coffs Harbour, Mylestom, Macksville and Toormina as well as at Wauchope.

Two men were previously charged over their alleged roles in the robberies. They remain before the court.

Following further inquiries, strike force investigators arrested a 35-year-old man at Kempsey Police Station on Tuesday.

The Wauchope man was charged with four counts of robbery armed with offensive weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery armed with offensive weapon, and participate in criminal group contribute criminal activity.

He was refused bail and appeared at Kempsey Local Court, where he was formally refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on November 28.

It's alleged by Police the man was involved in armed robberies at the Sawtell Hotel on November 10, 2015, the Coffs Harbour Deep Sea Fishing Club on February 17, 2016, the Toormina Hotel on April 20 this year as well as a licensed club on King St, Wauchope on May 2 las year.