Update on Jetty funds and advisory panel revealed

JETTY PLANS: Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh and Coffs Harbour City Councillor Paul Amos. There’s been some tensions between Council and the State Government in relation to the project in recent times.

JETTY PLANS: Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh and Coffs Harbour City Councillor Paul Amos. There’s been some tensions between Council and the State Government in relation to the project in recent times.

POLITICIANS will be on hand tomorrow for what is being billed as a major funding announcement for the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshores Precinct revitalisation.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh will join Minister for Water, Property and Housing Melinda Pavey to make the announcement.

There's been some tension between Coffs Harbour City Council and the State Government in relation to the project in recent times.

Council recently passed a motion to pursue legal advice on claiming a section of State Government-owned land at the jetty based on the principle of 'adverse possession', known colloquially as squatter's rights.

RELATED: Gurmesh Singh accuses Council of wasting ratepayer dollars and causing unrest

The section of land east of the railway line to the north of Marina Drive has been used for a range of community purposes over the years from carboot sales to concerts and parking.

"That land has been used by the community for forever and a day, and I want to explore the options to see if the community has a claim over it," Cr Amos said.

plans for the Jetty Foreshores redevelopment are moving ahead.

Currently it's earmarked for development of between two and three storeys, outlined in indicative height maps released as part of the State Government's foreshore revitalisation project.

With the planning process dragging on, speculation has grown in recent months, to include talk of a possible high rise earmarked for the site of the former Deep Sea Fishing Club.

Councillor Paul Amos has also questioned whether or not the State Government's recent planning update reflects the community's wishes for the area as expressed during several rounds of public consultation over the years.

"Well it's certainly an interesting interpretation that's been endorsed and I'm dubious as to if those plans do reflect the public consultation," Mr Amos said in early August.

"I am unashamedly pro-parklands and low scale commercial development to support those parklands in that particular area."

Due to his concerns he is keen to be elected to the advisory committee to keep a close eye on the process.

Cr George Cecato has also expressed an interest in being a member of the advisory committee.

It is understood that membership of this advisory board will also be announced tomorrow.

The new Project Advisory Steering Committee will help the State Government progress the project and ensure ongoing community involvement in the process.