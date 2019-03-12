Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘Not a single investor’: power station calls slammed

by Sarah Vogler
12th Mar 2019 5:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has rubbished the call of Federal LNP MPs for a new coal-fired power station to be built in Queensland, insisting it was not needed.

"We have not had any single investor come to the Qld government and say we want to invest in a new coal-fired power station," she said.

"Why, because renewables are driving energy prices lower.

"We have the right energy mix here in Queensland.

"We know that Queensland does not need a new coal-fired power station.

"The market will always decide this."

Ms Palaszczuk seized on the schism within the Federal Coalition over the issue describing it as "shambolic" and chaotic".

As revealed by The Courier-Mail last week, six Queensland Federal MPs backed calls for "immediate action" to underwrite a new generator to compete with state-owned generators.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has ruled out federal funding for a new coal-fired power station, saying the Palaszczuk Government would not support the idea.

More Stories

annastacia palaszczuk coal powered station investors

Top Stories

    Pictorial of Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Pictorial of Coffs Coast

    News EVERY week we ask our readers to share their best images of the Coffs Coast.

    • 12th Mar 2019 6:30 PM
    NSW's biggest survey confirms Coffs road is the worst

    premium_icon NSW's biggest survey confirms Coffs road is the worst

    News Biggest survey in history confirms what many arguably already know.

    Cowper candidate wants to 'make Australia great'

    premium_icon Cowper candidate wants to 'make Australia great'

    News A Cowper candidate has entered the weird and wacky political team.

    WTF are all these signs around Coffs all about?

    WTF are all these signs around Coffs all about?

    Offbeat If you thought the WTF highway signs were a bit risque watch this ..