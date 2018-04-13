Wife of former Governor-General missing
THERE are fears for the safety of Ann Hollingworth, wife of former Governor-General Peter Hollingworth, after she went missing in Malvern last night.
The 81-year-old was last seen outside her home at about 9:30pm.
Family members are concerned for Ann's welfare and describe her disappearance as out of character.
She was last seen wearing a purple jacket, floral top, black pants, black shoes and was carrying a black handbag.
Peter Hollingworth served as Governor-General of Australia from 2001-2003.
Investigators have released an image of Ann.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Malvern Police Station on 8823 5600.