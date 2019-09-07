Jennifer Aniston attacked over cover shoot ‘fail’

Jennifer Aniston, pictured at The Oscars in 2013, has been ridiculed over ‘airbrushing’ in her latest cover shoot. Picture: Getty

Jennifer Aniston, pictured at The Oscars in 2013, has been ridiculed over ‘airbrushing’ in her latest cover shoot. Picture: Getty

Jennifer Aniston fans are upset that the 50-year-old star looks unrecognisable in her latest magazine cover shoot.

The former "Friends" actress appears on the October 2019 multicover issue of InStyle. The star is featured in a variety of looks and poses, in images released in advance this week to the official InStyle Instagram account.

"Jennifer Aniston has been a beacon of American glamour for the past 25 years, and now she's stretching her boundaries. In a series of five newsstand covers (just try to choose a favourite), she channels iconic beauty looks from the '60s and '70s," the first image's photo caption reads.

However, Fox News reports, what's getting more attention than the fashion from commenters, is that the actress appears very airbrushed in some of the snaps. A handful of commenters quickly seized the opportunity to call the magazine out for heavily editing the image.

"Beautiful cover, but why is she ten shades darker than she really is," one user wrote.

"k but where is Jennifer Aniston? This ain't her," another wrote.

"Where is the lovely Jennifer Aniston? This photo editor should be fired," a third user commented.

"She is gorgeous n has natural beauty. What u did to her on this cover is insulting to her," someone else noted.

"I get that these covers are supposed to be channelling the glamour of yesteryear but that 'glamour' routinely marginalised women of colour for white women (whether made tan or otherwise)," one Instagram user, Patricia Birch, commented on the photo.

"Seeing Jennifer Aniston several shades darker than normal reminds me of that legacy. In 2019, if you want a brown-skinned woman on your cover, put a brown-skinned woman on your cover."

While there are several users lambasting the magazine for photoshopping the actress' natural beauty, most of the comments across all five cover images are positive and complimentary toward the actress.

The magazine has not commented on whether Aniston's skin tone was darkened through tanning, makeup or Photoshop.

The star is of course best known for her role as Rachel Green on the hit 90s sitcom, but this year she's changing things up by taking on an entirely new role in Apple's forthcoming streaming series "The Morning Show."

In it, she plays a daytime host who is thrust into the public eye after replacing a longtime TV personality who has been accused of sexual misconduct.

"The show gives you a behind-the-curtain peek at a lot of things - what it takes to pull off a morning show, the unique lifestyle of these anchors, the obsession with celebrity culture, and humanity in the midst of corruption. Plus we're addressing the ugly truths of how men have treated women in our society, particularly in the workplace, for all these years," Aniston told InStyle of the series.

"We're looking at the ways in which we've all normalised this behaviour and how we're all by-products of our environment, having grown up with sexism encoded in our messaging, however extreme or subtle. This show looks at how a culture of silence can slowly evolve and how we sometimes participate without even realising it."

The stars of "Friends," from left, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc in 2002. Picture: AP



This article originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission.