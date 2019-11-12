Animals and owners take shelter at showground.

Marie, Chris and Taylor with a couple of new temporary “residents” at the Coffs Harbour Showground.

ALL creatures great and small are filing into the showground looking for shelter.

In just one hour, 90 animals have been registered for refuge from forecasted fires.

The list includes 180 horses, rabbits, chickens, ducks, dogs, cats, cattle and even a turtle.

The Coffs Harbour Showground Trust opened the gates and "operation safe animals" is being managed by the local Land Service.

A group of volunteers including Chris Pearson have given their time to help out.

"It's been a steady stream of horse floats and cars since yesterday but has really picked up this afternoon," Chris said.

"We've got a lot of horses, many from out Nana Glen and Glenreagh. The only animal we've turned away was a snake because we don't have the facilities here for snakes.

"We are also here for anyone with a camper who wants to come and stay with their own animals."

All you have to do is register at the main office, there is no fee.

"Bunnings has come to the party and donated a barbecue and supermarkets, Woolworths and Coles, donated barbecue meat and Hibbards gave us cooked chooks."

If you have any feed to donate for the animals, Chris and the other volunteers would be happy to see you at the Coffs Showground.