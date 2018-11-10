Animal welfare team pulls off biggest rescue mission yet

TEAM EFFORT: Southern Downs ARK has pulled off a mammoth mission to rescue 21 dogs after their owner was injured in a car crash.

TEAM EFFORT: Southern Downs ARK has pulled off a mammoth mission to rescue 21 dogs after their owner was injured in a car crash. cgbaldauf

A "DESPERATE" plea to save 21 dogs from a property on the outskirts of Warwick has resulted in what Southern Downs Ark has called its biggest rescue to date.

The mission to save 13 puppies, six adult dogs and two juveniles took place on Tuesday after the owner was injured in a serious car crash a couple of weeks ago.

Southern Downs Ark president Ann Simon said she received a call from the owner's relative, asking for help.

"It was a little bit daunting at first but when we thought about it we realised something had to be done," she said.

"They could not be left out there in that weather so we sort of pulled out all stops and went in and did it."

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Warwick reached a top of 36.8C that day, the highest temperature for this month so far.

"This is the first time something like that has happened to us. We have never had rescues involving as many dogs as was on this particular property," Ms Simon said.

A small team of volunteers took a dog trailer to the property and found the dogs, some suffering minor dehydration.

"The scorching heat had not been kind to the dogs, so once loaded we took them straight to the vet for rehydration and general examination," Ms Simon said.

She said the owner and relatives had been very cooperative in surrendering the dogs and puppies to the animal welfare organisation.

Now in foster care with families around the Southern Downs, they will go up for adoption next week.

With 30 dogs already on their hands and a "huge" amount of cats, Ms Simon said pulling off the rescue mission had been a big effort for Southern Downs ARK volunteers.

She hoped the burden would ease if some animals were adopted at the Uber Markets in Leslie Park tomorrow morning.