‘Murdered here’: Protesters descend on slaughterhouse

MORE than 40 protesters from Animal Liberation Queensland have descended on Ingham's at Murarrie to stop trucks entering the slaughterhouse.

Protesters were stopping trucks for two minutes holding up signs "animals murdered here", "stop killing animals", "compassion for the animals" and "664 million chickens slaughtered every year".

The protest started at 4pm with each truck carrying chickens to the abattoir stopped before entering the facility at Goodman Place.

Despite the group holding regular vigils at Ingham's Murarrie for the past year, today's event attracted strong media attention following recent criticism over southeast Queensland farmers being targeted by animal rights groups.

Animal Liberation Queensland executive director Chay Neal said the group was not out to disrupt the Murarrie facility but to educate consumers.

"Animal rights activism seems to be target number one for the agriculture ministers at both state and federal level," he said.

"There is a lot of criticism lately. But this is really about bearing witness to the inherent cruelty involved in killing animals that don't want to die.

"About 200,000 chickens are killed a day here.

"We want to show people what happens, connect them to the meat that is sold in supermarkets. Most people are so far separated from the individual animal when they go to the supermarket and buy meat, they don't think about animal cruelty and the fact it was an animal that didn't want to die."

Mr Neal said the group singled out the Murarrie facility because it was one of the larger facilities in Brisbane.

"We don't think there is a humane way to kill an animal that doesn't want to die. We don't have any specific video footage in regards to this facility but this is one of the larger ones in Brisbane. We have concerns for all 664 million chickens killed around Australia every year.

"We can't save 200,000 chickens a day, we can't save 664 million chickens around the country a day. The only way we can do that is by educating consumers."