Animal foster carer's heartfelt message to pet owners

ANIMAL foster carer Judy Whicker wishes people would do the right thing by their pets.

"We received a dog that had been micro-chipped three years ago," she said.

"But during that time it's had three owners since and not one of them changed the microchip details over.

"Council contacted the original owners whose details were still on the microchip but they had long since moved to Victoria."

Mrs Whicker said animals are often destroyed because their current owners can't be located.

"Updating the details on your pet's microchip is so important, it's not hard and it's very cheap."

She added that with Christmas time approaching many people are considering getting a pet as a gift.

"They forget a pet is for life," Mrs Whicker said.

"I also tell everyone if they go with a reputable rescue group like Gladstone Animal Rescue Group or the RSPCA, the animal will have been checked by a vet, vaccinated, desexed and micro-chipped before they pick it up."

Christmas holidays is also a season when people go away and get rid of their unwanted animals.

"Because of the short winter we haven't had a break from cat season this year so we've been inundated with kittens," Mrs Whicker said.

"Mothers and kittens are being dumped at the pound."

"We're currently caring for 60 cats and dogs at the moment with more arriving.

"We're about to pick up six, little, five-week-old puppies.

"They're beautiful animals and they're so affectionate.

"We really need more carers because we can't take any more animals at the moment.

"At the end of the day it's the love they give back to you that makes it worth it."

To view the animals currently up for adoption or to learn more about becoming a carer, visit the Gladstone Animal Rescue Groups Facebook page.