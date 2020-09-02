ANIMAL CRUELTY: Man tosses dog over balcony

A man tossed a dog over the balcony of a two-storey unit at South Mackay. Picture: Stewart McLean

A MACKAY man will be sentenced later this month over a shocking act of animal cruelty against his partner's pet dog.

Police were called to a South Mackay unit over reports of a man seen throwing a dog from the balcony of the two-storey home and shortly after wielding a large kitchen knife.

Officers arrived about 11.30pm and spoke with Troy Anthony Riggs, who pointed out a nearby knife but refused to give police a version of what happened.

His partner however told police the pair had arrived home to the Scott St unit about 8pm after drinking out.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard the couple been watching television when the woman saw Riggs "antagonise" her sleeping dog, named Diesel, by slapping the floor beside its head.

When she told him to "stop antagonising the dog", he said: "I'll show you antagonising".

The court heard she watched Riggs scoop up Diesel, walk to the patio and "drop the dog over the railing".

Diesel fell about three metres.

Riggs then walked into the kitchen and removed a large knife before making his way towards the stairs and where he had dropped Diesel.

At this stage police arrived at the address.

Officers also spoke to a neighbour, who told police he saw a man "throw a dog from a second story balcony" and was then seen carrying a knife shortly afterwards.

The court heard when police questioned him about dropping the dog, he said "not to my knowledge".

He then added he remembered getting the knife from the kitchen and walking downstairs with the knife but said "he was intending to make jaffles".

Riggs pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty on the case's first mention.

The matter was adjourned for sentence to a date later this month.