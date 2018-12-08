Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The dog tethered to the back of the truck. Picture: Katie Cole/Facebook
The dog tethered to the back of the truck. Picture: Katie Cole/Facebook
Crime

Dog clings to semi-trailer framework at 100km/h

by Chris Honnery
8th Dec 2018 1:39 PM

A DOG has been spotted tethered to the framework of a semi-trailer, which was reportedly travelling at 100km/h along a southeast Queensland motorway this morning.

The image has caused a stir on social media, with several people calling for the incident to be reported to the police and RSPCA.

The photo was taken on the Ipswich Motorway about 9am by passing motorist Katie Cole, who said it was very distressing to see.

"It was driving along the motorway so it was travelling pretty fast," she said.

"I'm concerned for the dog. It's a big dog but it should be inside the cabin or something, not tied to the back of the truck.

"It looked as if it was tied to the framework by rope."

Ms Cole said she had reported the incident to the RSPCA this morning.

The Courier-Mail has reached out to both the RSPCA and the transport company for comment.

animal cruelty animals dogs editors picks semi trailer truckies

Top Stories

    So readers it's your chance to vote on #What Coffs Want?

    So readers it's your chance to vote on #What Coffs Want?

    News Coffs Harbour is the land of political opportunity in 2019. So we ask readers #What Does Coffs Want? Vote in our poll.

    Porn taking its toll on Aussie teens

    premium_icon Porn taking its toll on Aussie teens

    News Teens are being overexposed to extreme and violent porn.

    Whacky idea a gift for Christmas shoppers

    Whacky idea a gift for Christmas shoppers

    News Extra time for Christmas shoppers on the Northern Beaches.

    Local Partners