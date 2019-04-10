Animal activist needs your help to pay her fines

Animal rights activist Angela Banovic was fined for interrupting dolphin shows at SeaWorld at the Gold Coast after her Coffs Harbour protests in 2016/17. Now she is rallying against abattoirs around the country.

Animal rights activist Angela Banovic was fined for interrupting dolphin shows at SeaWorld at the Gold Coast after her Coffs Harbour protests in 2016/17. Now she is rallying against abattoirs around the country. Facebook

ANIMAL activist Angela Banovic, who campaigned for the closure of Dolphin Marine Magic and Stardust Circus in Coffs Harbour, is asking for donations to help her pay a fine that she copped after disrupting a dolphin show at Sea World.

The committed activist, who is again protesting against animal cruelty on farms and at abattoirs this week, was issued with a $783 fine from Queensland police for public nuisance after she dove into the water with the dolphins at Sea World.

"We managed to disrupt three Sea World shows in total,” Angela told her supporters on social media.

"We made history and actually stopped the show.

Animal rights activist Angela Banovic was fined for interrupting dolphin shows at SeaWorld at the Gold Coast after her Coffs Harbour protests in 2016/17. Now she is rallying against abattoirs around the country. Facebook

Unable to pay her fine, Ms Banovic was again protesting on Monday at Carey Bros Meatworks near Warwick.

She was among a group of about 20 protesters, who rallied at the facility and only agreed to leave after being handed three live sheep, which the vegan protesters reportedly drove away with in the back of a small hatchback.

It is understood another group of over 100 protesters were outside the facility.

"We negotiated the rescue of three lambs and there was no charge,' Ms Banovic posted online.

"The action aims to draw attention to the inherent cruelty of animal agriculture and to demand transparency so that consumers can make informed choices.'

Animal rights activist Angela Banovic was fined for interrupting dolphin shows at SeaWorld at the Gold Coast after her Coffs Harbour protests in 2016/17. Now she is rallying against abattoirs around the country. Facebook

In 2016, Ms Banovic was instrumental in organising the Empty the Tanks protests against Dolphin Marine Magic and again protested against Stardust Circus' use of lions when the show rolled into Coffs Harbour.

Ms Banovic, who also protested against the use of shark nets in Manly also in 2016, is now crowdfunding in a bid to help her pay off her fine.

In asking for money to pay her fine for the Sea World incident Ms Banovic posted to Facebook that she had been an animal rights activist 'for five years and that she had 'never asked for financial assistance from anyone.'

Animal rights activist Angela Banovic was fined for interrupting dolphin shows at SeaWorld at the Gold Coast after her Coffs Harbour protests in 2016/17. Now she is rallying against abattoirs around the country. Facebook

'I have put myself into debt and spent all my money on activism in the past 4 months - flights for my attempt to re-enter Japan to be a voice for the dolphin in Taiji, QLD for the sunrise at Sea World event and flights etc to Mexico spending 2.5 months on campaign on the M/V Sharpie.

'I have then borrowed money to move to QLD,' she posted on both her Facebook page and the fundraising page for her fine.

The incident at Sea World in December, 2017 resulted in police being called in and clashing with protesters.

The protest at Carey Bros was part of coordinated animal rights protest across the country on Monday.

Nine protests were staged, including one in the Melbourne CBD attended by hundreds of protesters that disrupted peak hour traffic.

The incident resulted in 39 people being arrested for resisting and obstructing police and obstructing a roadway.