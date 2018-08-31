Minister’s move lops $80 off annual power bill

THE new energy minister's war on the sham green taxes being added to household power bills could save families at least $80 a year.

Angus Taylor has outlined his "simple and unambiguous" goal to get prices down while keeping the lights on, in a clear change of direction from Malcolm Turnbull's failed National Energy Guarantee.

The self-proclaimed "minister for reducing electricity prices" labelled renewable energy subsidies "expensive programs that deliver little else other than funnelling consumers' hard-earned money into vested interests resulting in increased prices and reduced reliability".

Cost of power generation is outweighed by that of building and maintaining poles and wires networks that transmit power around the state.

Analysis of the Morrison government's key priorities found that environmental ­policies - one of four key power bill drivers - add an extra $78 to each annual household bill in NSW.

Green schemes directly account for 6 per cent of the average household power bill - which this year is estimated to cost the average NSW family $1214.

Of that total, the cost to generate power contributes about $433.

Mr Taylor promised that getting the wholesale cost of power down would be a key focus for the government through a series of initiatives aimed at increasing competition and supply.

The AEMC found wholesale costs increased by 30 per cent in the 2016/17 financial year following the closure of the Hazelwood coal-fired power station in Victoria and Northern in SA, combined with higher gas prices.

Minister for Energy Angus Taylor with PM Scott Morrison after this week’s cabinet swearing-in ceremony. Picture: Kym Smith

The government plans to massively boost fines and even threaten to sell off companies' assets in a bid to stop energy ­giants gaming the system to ­inflate prices by holding back power when it is in short supply.

It would also help increase competition by underwriting investment in new stable, low-cost generators - including coal-fired power stations - and making sure no single company owned more than 20 per cent of all generation.

But the cost of generation is outweighed by that of building and maintaining poles and wires networks that transmit power around the state.

That contributes $608 to the cost of household bills - but Mr Taylor said those charges would be reduced by measures reining in the ability for companies that own these assets to "price gouge".

At the end of the line is the cost put on bills by energy retailers, which the AEMC estimates adds on about $95.

But that cost can be hundreds more depending on which of the numerous electricity offers available each individual household signs up to.

This is a key area the government plans to target to stop households paying more than they need to because the offers are too confusing to navigate.

Taking up the ACCC recommendation, the regulator will set a default price which is the maximum retailers can charge per kilowatt hour.

Until now there has been no cap on prices.

"This means customers will not have to shop around each year to get a competitive price," Mr Taylor said.