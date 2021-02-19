Menu
Angle grinder explodes in man’s face

Janine Watson
19th Feb 2021 11:00 AM
A Bonville man had a nasty accident while using an angle grinder on his property.

It snapped and disintegrated at high speed with shards cutting deep into his chin and neck.

The incident occurred around 6pm on Wednesday and NSW Ambulance Duty Operations manager Chris Wilson said the 36-year-old man was very lucky that no major arteries were severed.

NSW Ambulance paramedics radioed ahead to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital and a specialist surgeon was waiting when the man arrived.

Mr Wilson said the incident acts as a reminder for anyone operating dangerous machinery to always make sure it is well serviced, and that you are wearing appropriate personal protection equipment.

bonville accident
Coffs Coast Advocate

