Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TV

Angie Kent slams ‘pretend daters’ on Bachelor in Paradise

by Amy Price
29th Jul 2020 5:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

 

FORMER Bachelorette Angie Kent has called out the "pretend daters" and "manipulators" who she claims used her season of the show to get on Bachelor in Paradise.

Kent, who recently announced her split from chosen beau Carlin Sterritt, shared an Instagram post while watching Tuesday's night episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

Another group of men from her season of The Bachelorette, including Jackson Garlick, who finished fourth, and Matt Whyatt, joined a long list of Kent's former Bachelors on the Channel 10 spin-off including her runner-up Timm Hanly and Ciarran Stott.

Angie Kent and Carlin during the finale of The Bachelorette Australia
Angie Kent and Carlin during the finale of The Bachelorette Australia

"Me sitting here knowing that 98% of the fellas from my season were casted (sic) and only there to get onto BiP. This season should have been renamed '98% from Angie's Season of Bachelorette, in Paradise'" Kent wrote to Instagram.

"Love that for me. Oh well. I certainly gave it my all and learnt some swell little lessons about myself/ dating/ 'excellent pretend daters/ 'bro code'/ manipulators' and most importantly love … even if it wasn't my forever love! Still conquered my fear and surrendered to the scary L letter."

Angie Kent shares a post to Instagram while watching Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesday. Picture: Instagram
Angie Kent shares a post to Instagram while watching Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesday. Picture: Instagram

It comes after cast member Renee Bennett claimed last week that Stott's teary decision to leave Kent's season for family reasons was a guise to return home and continue his relationship with her.

On Tuesday night's episode Stott claimed Whyatt broke the "bro code" by taking ex-girlfriend Bennett on a date without his getting his permission.

 

 

Originally published as Angie Kent slams 'pretend daters' on Bachelor in Paradise

More Stories

Show More
angie kent bachelor in paradise 2020 entertainment former bachelorette reality tv tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Push to rename skatepark after Koby takes a new turn

        premium_icon Push to rename skatepark after Koby takes a new turn

        News The grieving loved ones of Koby Mitchell are working with the Indigenous community to come up with a new name.

        REVEALED: Where state's 5000 dog attacks happened

        premium_icon REVEALED: Where state's 5000 dog attacks happened

        Pets & Animals See how many attacks were in your area

        LETTER: Flood ‘patch jobs’ will create more problems

        premium_icon LETTER: Flood ‘patch jobs’ will create more problems

        Letters to the Editor ‘The issue of flooding of the hospital requires broader debate’

        YOU BEAUTY: Locals share their incredible snaps

        premium_icon YOU BEAUTY: Locals share their incredible snaps

        News PHOTO GALLERY: Latest snaps of the region taken by our readers