Several trees in different stages of what appears to be an illegal milling operation in a State Forest north of Coffs Harbour.
News

Anger grows as more forest destruction uncovered

Janine Watson
6th Jan 2020 11:32 AM
MORE trees have been discovered in various states of destruction in a State Forest north of Coffs Harbour.

Last week the Advocate detailed the trail of destruction at Wedding Bells Forest where several old-growth trees had been destroyed - some left still standing precariously.

When the damage was first noticed people thought it was some kind of booby trap with large front wedges and back cuts leaving trees teetering dangerously.

Several trees have been cut leaving some standing precariously in a popular State Forest.
Further inspection found several trees in different stages of what appears to be an illegal milling operation.

The destruction seems to be centred along the telecommunication service road running north from the base of Farm Trail, which comes out near Sherwood Creek Road parallel to the highway.

And now many more trees have been discovered across several kilometres as authorities, stretched to the limit by the bushfire response across the region, struggle to deal with the crisis.

Tom Newby, Forestry Corporation of NSW Protection Coordinator for the North Coast, said he had hoped staff could inspect the damage on Friday but the fire response has taken a priority.

 

Several trees have been cut leaving some standing precariously in a popular State Forest.
He plans to have staff out there early this week.

People have taken to social media to vent their anger at the loss of these huge, environmentally significant trees.

Several forest users have reported seeing a man cutting the trees and a clear description of him and his car has been reported to the authorities.

The Wedding Bells State Forest is one of several across the State officially closed to the public due to the bushfire emergency.

More details to come

illegal clearing state forest wedding bells state forest woolgoolga
Coffs Coast Advocate

