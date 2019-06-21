Menu
Angelika is Pet of the Week.
Community

Angelica needs a new home

Rachel Vercoe
by
21st Jun 2019 10:30 AM

THE stunning black and white Angelica is ready for a warm and loving home after arriving at the shelter as an unclaimed stray.

She is a one-year-old domestic short hair and although she was desexed, she wasn't microchipped, which meant she couldn't find her way back home.

Angelica is a lovely cat who who just wants a lap to curl into on cold nights.

If Angelica sounds like the cat for you, come down to the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter to meet her.

Her adoption fee is $120 plus $28.50 lifetime rego.

To see what other pets are up for adoption, visit adoptapet.com.au

