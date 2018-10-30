AUF WIEDERSEHEN: Merkel to step down as chancellor

ANGELA Merkel has announced she will step down as Chancellor of Germany in 2021.

The veteran politician has faced calls from within her own Christian Democratic Party to give up after they were given a drubbing in regional elections.

She will leave the post of party chairman in December but has told party bosses she will cling on as German premier while her successor is chosen.

Her predecessor, Gerhard Schroeder, stepped down as leader of his party in 2004 but remained chancellor.

Merkel has led the CDU since 2000 and has been Germany's leader since 2005.

In the past she has firmly stated that Chancellor should also be a party leader but today's events appear to indicate a change of heart.

The CDU haemorrhaged votes, losing more than 11 per cent of its support, with the Greens and far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) making big gains.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has offered support. Picture: Getty

Merkel's decision to let in more than a million migrants in 2015 deeply divided the country and helped spark an election backlash.

German politics expert Nina Schick told The Sun: "This fast tracks her exit. It makes me think even more that she's not going to serve the entire term.

"She's not going to do a Margaret Thatcher or Helmut Kohl where you hang on and on. She's preparing to go. There's going to be a vacuum when she leaves."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British PM Theresa May. Picture: AP

Ms Shick said the news was "really bad" for French President Emmanuel Macron who has been relying on Merkel's help to reform the shaky eurozone.

But it will have virtually no impact on the Brexit talks except to leave Berlin even "less engaged" on what is already a peripheral topic.

The CDU is due to hold a conference in December at which the party's leadership is up for renewal.

French president Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Picture: AP

Her party came first in yesterday's election in the western state of Hesse but support fell by more than 11 points.

The embattled 64-year-old is also having to contend with pressure from her Social Democrat (SPD) junior coalition partners, who have bled support in Hesse and are under pressure to rethink their alliance with Merkel.

SPD leader Andrea Nahles, whose party saw support fall to its lowest since 1946, has threatened to end the alliance with the CDU if there is no improvement on policy.

Standing down from the party chair would allow a new CDU chairman or woman to build a profile before the next national election, due in 2021.

Merkel's favoured successor is CDU party secretary general Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

Merkel's coalition was twice on the brink of collapse, once over immigration policy and then over a dispute about the fate of the domestic intelligence chief who was accused of harbouring far-right views.

The instability has further eroded the credibility of the conservatives and the SPD in the eyes of Germans.

UPDATE: Germany’s Angela Merkel confirms that she plans to step down as leader of her conservative CDU party after 18 years but says she will complete her fourth term as German chancellor https://t.co/W3xgv3OAOT pic.twitter.com/yS2K11gbjq — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) October 29, 2018

She currently governs Germany in a "grand coalition" of what traditionally have been the country's biggest parties the CDU, its Bavaria-only sister, the Christian Social Union, and the Social Democrats.

Her fourth-term government took only took office in March but has become notorious for internal squabbling.

Yesterday's election in the central state of Hesse saw both Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union and the centre-left Social Democrats lose significant ground, while there were gains for both the Greens and the far-right Alternative for Germany.

Merkel's party managed an unimpressive win, narrowly salvaging a majority for its regional governing coalition with the Greens.

Tensions run high between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Mr Trump after the US president claimed Germany is “totally controlled” and “captive” to Russia. Picture: AP

Who is Angela Merkel?

Angela Merkel was born Angela Kasner in Hamburg in July 1954.

Her father - a Lutheran pastor - was given a parish in a small town in Communist East Germany and the family moved when she was an infant.

After growing up in a rural area outside Berlin and earned a doctorate in physics, she later worked as a chemist at a scientific academy in East Berlin.

She married fellow student Ulrich Merkel in 1977 but divorced four years later.

Merkel met Berlin chemistry professor from Joachim Sauer in 1981 and the couple married privately in 1998. They do not have any children.

When did she announce she is stepping down as German Chancellor and what did she say?

On October 29, Angela Merkel announced she would not seek re-election as Chancellor of Germany in 2021.

She also said that she's known since the summer break that she no longer wanted to be the CDU chairman and that she will not run again for the position in December.

The announcement follows a crushing blow in regional elections in which the party haemorrhaged votes, losing more than 11 per cent of its support, with the Greens and far-right alternative for Germany making big gains.

It's thought voters have punished Merkel over her decision to let in more than a million migrants in 2015 - a move that deeply divided the country.

After nearly 13 years in power, German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she'll leave politics when her term ends in 2021 pic.twitter.com/Rapn0Dk126 — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) October 29, 2018

Merkel told reporters that being Chancellor has been a "very challenging and fulfilling task."

According to CNN, she told reporters: "It is time today for me to start a new chapter.

"This fourth term is my last term as Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany.

"In the next Bundestag election in 2021, I will not run again as Chancellor.

"I will not run for the German Bundestag any more, and I do not want any other political office."



How long has she been in office?

Angela Merkel has been the Chancellor of Germany since 2005 and the leader of the Christian Democratic Union since 2000.

The 64-year-old outgoing leader has been described in the past as the "de facto leader of the European Union" and the "most powerful woman in the world".

Merkel decision to resign could spark a race within the CDU to find her successor as chancellor, a position which is usually determined in Germany's federal elections.

The next federal elections are provisionally scheduled for 2021.

It's thought that CDU General Secretary Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer could replace Merkel as Chancellor of Germany.