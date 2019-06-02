Disbelief over historic boxing upset

Andy Ruiz, right, punches Anthony Joshua during the third round of a heavyweight title boxing match Saturday, June 1, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ABSOLUTELY nobody saw that coming!

Anthony Joshua, the undefeated heavyweight champion entered his debut fight in the USA as the overwhelming favourite.

His challenger, Andy Ruiz Jr., had six weeks to prepare for the fight of his life after the withdrawal of Jarrell Miller.

After long and drawn out entrances to the ring along with the singing of three national anthems, the boxers touched gloves and it was on.

The opening two rounds were slow going, but then in the third the action reached unbelievable heights.

Joshua floored Ruiz in the early going and after the Mexican challenger got back to his feet, the champ rushed in for the kill.

The mistake of not showing poise proved to be the turning point as Ruiz landed huge shots to take the legs out from under Joshua and send him to the canvas twice in the round.

Joshua just barely survived the onslaught and as the round came to an end he wobbled back to his seat.

Andy Ruiz celebrates after stopping British boxer Anthony Joshua during the seventh round of a heavyweight title boxing match Saturday, June 1, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The next two rounds slowed down with Joshua staying on the outside away from the power of Ruiz, but the signs in the sixth round looked ominous as the champ looked exhausted.

Ruiz flattened Anthony Joshua twice in the seventh round and capped one of boxing's biggest upsets to win his share of the heavyweight championship at Madison Square Garden.

Ruiz won it at 1:27 by TKO in the seventh round to become the surprise champ in a bout that had shades of Buster Douglas' upset over Mike Tyson in 1990.

The staggering upset makes Ruiz the first ever Mexican heavyweight champion and left the world in utter awe of what had just unfolded.

After being knocked down it looked like the fight was heading as many had predicted, but that only made Ruiz stronger.

"That was my first time getting dropped on the floor. But you know what it just made me stronger and made me want it even more," Ruiz said.

Anthony Joshua throws a punch. Picture: AFP

"I just had to knock him down back.

"I got that Mexican blood in me."

Anthony Joshua was surprisingly upbeat following the loss, but the magnitude of it will eventually sink in.

"I just got beaten by a good fighter tonight," Joshua said. "I've just got to bounce back. This is all part of the journey."

"He's the champ for now," Joshua added. "I shall return."

There was a rematch clause in the contract so the fighters will meet again. Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said it would likely happen in London later this year.

"(Joshua) was in total control of the fight. He got sloppy and got caught," Hearn said.

"Now we'll see what AJ's about. I know he's got the heart of a lion.

"Maybe this is what he needs … he will be devastated."

NBA star Kyrie Irving and rapper Meek Mill were among the celebrities in the house expecting Joshua to roll to a win and set up more ambitious, lucrative bouts against the likes of Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and a few other potential opponents.