‘Too much pain’: Murray’s retirement bombshell

Andy Murray confirms he will retire from tennis at Wimbledon

ANDY Murray concedes Monday's Australian Open could be his last tournament after outlining plans to retire at Wimbledon.

The former world No 1 fought back tears as he revealed he has decided to quit the sport in June because of chronic hip soreness.

The Scot, 31, broke down emotionally when asked about his fitness after barely surviving a practice session with Novak Djokovic yesterday.

"Not great," he said before excusing himself and leaving the interview room.

When he returned, the dual Wimbledon champion and US Open winner said: "So I'm not feeling great.

"Been struggling for a long time, I've been in a lot of pain for probably about 20 months.

"I've pretty much done everything I could get my hip feeling better.

Andy Murray during his press conference

"I'm in a better place than I was six months ago but I'm still in a lot of pain.

"It's been tough."

Murray agreed the Australian Open, where has lost five finals (2009-10, '13, 15-16), could be the last of his astonishing career.

The baseliner said he could still "play to a level, but not a level I'm happy about."

Murray told his team during the off-season of his plans to bow out at Wimbledon.

He said he could undergo further surgery this year but that would be to help him post-career.

Murray is due to face Roberto Bautista-Agut in the first round at Melbourne Park.