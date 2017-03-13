Andrew Scipione applauds Coffs during farewell tour

NSW Police Commissioner in Coffs Harbour: Outgoing NSW Police Commissioner Andrew Scipione has paid the troops of the Coffs Clarence Local Area Command a final visit ahead of his retirement.

ON his final tour of the state as the 21st Commissioner of the NSW Police Force, Andrew Scipione has thanked the local police force and the Coffs Harbour community for their effort in helping to reduce crime rates over the past decade.

After announcing his retirement in early February, Mr Scipione addressed local police and media this morning at Coffs Harbour Police Station as he prepares to pass on the baton in April.

"I'd like to take the opportunity to thank the community of Coffs Harbour and surrounding areas, it's been a privilege to work as your commissioner and work for and alongside the police here," he said.

"I've got to say, the support we've received from people in NSW, particularly the community in this area, has been heartening."

Mr Scipione revealed the highlight of his almost 10-year career as police commissioner has been the "trust and relationships" that has been built between police and communities.

However he admitted there were some crime figures which the force haven't managed to ease, including domestic violence, terrorism, and in particular the "scourge" of ice.

"The fact is, if the demand wasn't there the drug wouldn't be in widespread use. We've got to try and curb that demand and make people understand there is a terrible price to be paid to take this drug, and to become addicted to this drug," he said.

"There is much to be done. Not all of it by police, but we've got a really important part to play in making sure we take those drug dealers and manufacturers out of circulation as quickly and as often as we can.

"But it's got to be more than that, it's got to be parents talking to children and it's got to be a community taking responsibility."

A nation-wide search has been underway for Mr Scipione's successor, who remains unknown at this stage.

"In this state we are blessed as a police force to have really competent, capable people that are ready to step in and do what's got to be done, but I won't have any part in that process."

Andrew Scipione has been part of the police force for around 37 years and became police commissioner in 2007.