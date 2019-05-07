Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrew McCullough faces an extended stint on the sidelines. Picture: Adam Head
Andrew McCullough faces an extended stint on the sidelines. Picture: Adam Head
Rugby League

Horror news for Macca’s Origin hopes

by Peter Badel
7th May 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANDREW McCullough's entire Origin series hangs in the balance with the Broncos and Queensland hooker facing up to two months on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Scans on Tuesday confirmed McCullough has sustained a "fairly decent" injury to his medial collateral ligament in a freak training mishap ahead of Friday night's clash against Manly in the Magic Round at Suncorp Stadium.

While there is some relief that McCullough has not suffered a repeat of the season-ending ruptured ACL injury in 2017, the Broncos rake will still miss an extended period of football.

McCullough started all three games at hooker for Queensland last season but is now no hope of being available for the Origin series opener against NSW at Suncorp Stadium on June 5.

Depending on the length of McCullough's recovery, he could also miss Game Two on June 23 and Origin III on July 10 in what would represent a crushing blow for the Broncos ironman.

McCullough will visit a surgeon later this week to determine whether he requires any clean-up surgery.

Broncos high-performance chief Paul Devlin said McCullough could make a speedy return depending on his rehabilitation in the coming weeks, giving him a glimmer of hope of reclaiming his Queensland jumper.

The injury means McCullough is almost no chance of being fit for the Origin opener. Picture: Adam Head
The injury means McCullough is almost no chance of being fit for the Origin opener. Picture: Adam Head

"He has had a scan today and he has got a fairly decent MCL injury so we will send him for a surgical opinion on that and go from there," said Devlin.

"We have seen some guys come back from MCLs in accelerated time now so we will hold some hope for that.

"They tend to heal pretty well, he will go into as brace and we will progress his rehab journey straight away.

"There is no more professional player especially with injuries than Andrew, so if anyone is going to get back really quickly, he will certainly be a candidate for that."

Broncos skipper Darius Boyd backed McCullough's replacement Jake Turpin, who made his Brisbane debut last year, to succeed in the No.9 jumper.

"Jake has been a great player in a few games he played for us last year," Boyd said.

"He has been doing some good things in the Queensland Cup, he works hard and has a good motor.

"He's a good defenders as well which is what we need. 'Macca' is our best defender so we will miss his experience, but if we hold the ball, it will make Jake's job easier."

More Stories

andrew mccullough broncos nrl origin rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Sixteen charged in cocaine sting with drugs and guns seized

    premium_icon Sixteen charged in cocaine sting with drugs and guns seized

    News A LARGE-SCALE police investigation into the supply of cocaine on the Coffs Coast has seen 16 people charged with more than 175 offences.

    Illegal shack to get the axe in local state forest

    premium_icon Illegal shack to get the axe in local state forest

    News Riders believe savage dogs were being kept there.

    Are we a selfish country?

    premium_icon Are we a selfish country?

    News Report shows staggering statistics about Australia.

    Beer the key to unlikely NSW Title for super dad

    premium_icon Beer the key to unlikely NSW Title for super dad

    News MITCH East says a beer diet and no training led him to the NSW Title