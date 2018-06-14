Andrew Fraser to retire at the 2019 State Election

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser will retire from politics after 28 years.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser will retire from politics after 28 years.

NEW South Wales' longest serving State Parliamentarian in office Andrew Fraser has today advised he won't be recontesting his seat of Coffs Harbour at next year's State Election.

Mr Fraser, who has served as the Nationals Member for Coffs Harbour for 28-years, will step down in the weeks leading up to the March 2019 election.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser. Contributed

Mr Fraser said he had enjoyed the confidence of the people of the Coffs Harbour electorate since 1990.

"During that time, with the support of the people of the Coffs Harbour electorate, I have been able to achieve a great many things, even in opposition," Mr Fraser said.

"When first elected to State Parliament, my electorate stretched from Nambucca Heads to Coffs Harbour, but with the huge amount of population growth on the North Coast, the electorate only now encompasses the Coffs Harbour local government boundary.

RALLY ENTHUSIASTS: Andrew Fraser and Bob Carle. Trevor Veale

"Over that period of time, we have seen many improvements, especially to the Pacific Highway, which was once labelled the black ribbon of death.

"I have seen the Coffs Harbour Education Campus initiative developed, with a senior high school, TAFE and university on the one campus, which is unique.

"We have a new hospital, which is to again be redeveloped starting later this year, a new police station and court house and many additions to public schools, sporting facilities and other public amenities.

"Whilst it will be hard to leave the position, to commit to another 4 years would mean serving well past the normal retirement age," he said.

Kerrie and Andrew Fraser at The Advocate Golf Day at Bonville Golf Resort last month. Trevor Veale

"Twenty eight years of serving the people of Coffs Harbour and the Parliament of NSW has meant many sacrifices for my wife Kerrie and my family, Alexandra, Elizabeth and Angus and their partners.

"I feel it is now time to repay the huge debt I owe to my family.

"Over that time I have had long serving, loyal and dedicated staff who keep the 'ship sailing' while Parliament is sitting and while other parliamentary duties need to be attended to.

"I once again thank the people of Coffs Harbour for placing their confidence in me over that period of time and I am sure that the Nationals will find a suitable candidate to replace me as the Member for Coffs Harbour in the 2019 election," Mr Fraser said.

Coffs Harbour airport works opened Cr Keith Rhoades, Cr Michael Adendorff, Regional Tourism Minister John Barilaro, Cr George Cecato, Cr Jan Strom, Mayor Denise Knight, join Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser and airport manager Dennis Martin. Trevor Veale

Mr Fraser will be farewell and recognised for his service by the party at the Nationals Conference in Cowra.

The Coffs Harbour Branch will in coming weeks seek to pre-select a candidate to stand at the 2019 State Election.