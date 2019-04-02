Anti-white ‘comedy’ a perilous race to bottom

Aboriginal actors Miranda Tapsell and Nakkiah Lui hosted the last episode of Get Krack!n.

The Christchurch massacre by a white supremacist shows what a race war can lead to, so will the ABC stop pouring petrol on to the flames?

The ABC last week screened an episode of its "comedy", Get Krack!n, that again demonstrated the kind of anti-white racism bound to make some other white loser think they're in a war on their "race".

Actors Miranda Tapsell and Nakkiah Lui both have white ancestors, identify as Aboriginal, and enjoy successful careers.

Yet they smashed up the set while ranting against their alleged oppression by white Australia.

"D--- monkeys," shouted Tapsell at three whites.

Lui yelled at having to "pretend to find white women funny".

"Burn this place to the ground! … Sovereignty was never ceded."

"F--- these white cushions," shouted Tapsell at cushions featuring the faces of the show's usual hosts, whites Kate McLennan and Kate McCartney.

"F--- ' whitey … I s--- on your colonisation," shrieked Lui, who pretended to defecate on one cushion.

This isn't the first time the ABC has sponsored such racism. Lui also starred in a skit where Aboriginal guests took turns to call white people "c----".An earlier McLennan and McCartney skit called "White Australia, eat my black s--- for reconciliation" was exactly as it sounds: the women apparently eating a black man's faeces.

This is the ABC funding not reconciliation but a new racism against whites - and in the lethally naive belief that this will never provoke some whites into reacting as if threatened.

Or is it indeed to provoke a nasty reaction to justify their smug theory that Australia is filled with racists?

This madness is not reserved to Australia, either.

“Black press only” signs on the doors of a church hosting a meeting for a black candidate in Savannah's mayoral race. Picture: Eric Curl/Savannah Morning News

Savannah, Georgia, once the home of anti-black segregation, last week showed it was now the home of anti-white segregation.

"Black press only," read a sign on the doors to a church meeting to consolidate support for just one black candidate in Savannah's mayoral election.

Not one of the local officials who attended protested against this new apartheid.

See, for many in today's tribal Left, it isn't the principle that counts but the side.

Racism is actually good if the victims are white.

This is playing with fire.

This vitriolic identity politics risks encouraging whites to also identify by "race", and tells some they're under attack.

What on Earth do the preachers of this racism think might be the response?