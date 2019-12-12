Andrew accuser fears for her life

The Cairns-based woman who accused Prince Andrew of having sex with her while she was underage wants her family and friends to fight the "evil people" who want to keep her "quiet".

In a string of tweets raising concerns she may be attacked, Virginia Roberts Giuffre denied she was suicidal as the fallout from her claims against the Duke of York continue to shake the foundations of the Royal Family.

Ms Roberts Giuffre, now 36, claimed in court documents that were struck out and in interviews on the BBC, that dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew.

"I am making it publicy (sic) known that in no way, shape or form am I sucidal (sic). I have made this known to my therapist and GP," she said. "If something happens to me - in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me quiteted."

Ms Roberts Giuffre has been campaigning and supporting victims of sexual assault as the FBI continues its probe into Epstein's activities.

"I can't say it enough - This is an international problem not just the USA! When are we all going to wake up and revoutionise the way we treat victims but not only that but demand justice as not a victim but as of a human being? All voices matter!! #Epstein #GhislaineMaxwell #Enough," she tweeted.

Epstein killed himself in jail in August while awaiting trial on sex charges but there have been conspiracy theories he was murdered.

The chase for his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell continues as she has not been seen since June but has reportedly been considering a television interview.

Maxwell has been accused of procuring underage girls to have sex with Epstein and other men.

The socialite was a friend of Prince Andrew's and was the link between the billionaire and the Duke of York.

Prince Charles read his younger brother the riot act following his interview on the BBC where he failed to show sympathy for Epstein's victims and raised more questions than he gave answers.

Witnesses now claim they saw the Duke at Tramp nightclub on the night he claimed he was at a Pizza Express in Woking with his daughter.

His claims that he does not sweat have also been discredited by photographs.

Ms Roberts Giuffre told the BBC of when they had sex at Maxwell's London home in 2001, which she claims was under Epstein's direction.

"I just didn't expect it from royalty. I didn't expect it from someone people look up to and admire," she said. "It was disgusting. He got up and said thanks and walked out and I sat there in bed, I felt horrified and ashamed and dirty."

Andrew has denied he ever met Ms Roberts Giuffre and rejected any wrongdoing.

BEATRICE CANCELS ENGAGEMENT PARTY

Princess Beatrice has cancelled her engagement party over the backlash surrounding her father, troubled royal Prince Andrew.

The newly engaged royal, 31, and fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 36, had sent out invitations for the party to have been thrown at upscale society venue Chiltern Firehouse on December 18, according to The Sun.

"Bea has had to change the date of her engagement party at the Chiltern Firehouse because of fears there will be too many photographers outside - looking for him," a source told the Mail on Sunday.

"But the venue choice caused alarm among pals concerned it was far too high-profile given the sensitive time her family is going through."

The couple has reportedly pushed back the date so that Prince Andrew "can sneak in under the radar".

Beatrice and Edo became engaged earlier this year, and are yet to formally announce details for the wedding next year.

It has been reported that the couple have been instructed to not announce a wedding date until after the election, according to The Sun.

Prince Andrew, 59, is said to be on the guest list but it's unclear whether he will attend the high-profile event after stepping back from royal duties in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

It comes as a second Epstein victim has claimed she had sex with Prince Andrew.

Buckingham Palace said it would not be commenting on the latest claims but Prince Andrew repeatedly denied the claims of Virginia Roberts, who said she was ordered to have sex with Andrew when she was 17.

NEW CLAIMS FOR DISGRACED PRINCE

Prince Andrew has been hit with a string of new claims as his friendship with notorious paedophile Epstein continues to haunt him.

A second woman has contacted a lawyer working on a case against the disgraced financier's estate saying she was abused by him and also had sex with the Duke of York.

The lawyer, who has not been named, has been investigating the claims, but it comes after Cairns based woman Virginia Roberts Giuffre made similar allegations.

Epstein was one of the world's wealthiest men and was accused of running a paedophile ring with the help of his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

Andrew was a friend of the couple and stayed with Epstein, who killed himself in August while awaiting new child sex charges, in New York after he was released from jail from his first conviction.

The second woman has not claimed that she was coerced into having sex with Prince Andrew, who has stepped down from royal duties since his train wreck BBC interview where he failed to show sympathy for Epstein's victims.

"Her legal team are now carrying out a rigorous investigation," a source told The Daily Mirror newspaper in the UK.

And there were also claims that Andrew liked "four-handed massages", according to an ex-girlfriend who spoke with online magazine Airmail.

The former stylist claimed: "(Andrew) was particularly fond of four-handed (massages), where two women work on you at the same time.

"When mention of a foot massage came up in the (BBC) interview, I immediately thought, that's him."

Ms Roberts Giuffre, now 35, appeared on BBC's Panorama program this week where she detailed how she had sex with Andrew in London, New York and the US Virgin Islands.

She was 17 when she was introduced to a "sweaty" Andrew at London's Tramp nightclub.

A photograph of Andrew with his arm around Ms Roberts Giuffre's waist at the time has been a key piece of evidence in the claims against him.

"He got up and said thanks and walked out and I sat there in bed, I felt horrified and ashamed and dirty," Ms Roberts Giuffre said of their encounter on Panorama.

"I had just been abused by a member of the Royal Family."

Andrew denied having ever met Ms Roberts Giuffre, who made the allegations in a US court case that were later struck out by a judge.

He also claimed that the photograph may have been faked.

However, emails showed that Andrew had sought help from Maxwell in a 5.50am note after the court allegations surfaced.

"Got some specific questions to ask you about Virginia Roberts," he allegedly wrote in an email.

Maxwell has not been seen for months and a UK newspaper is offering a $20,000 reward for information about her whereabouts.

The scandal surrounding Andrew has threatened to tear the Royal Family apart, with Prince Charles, who has been taking on an increasing role, reading him the riot act.

Charles was instrumental in forcing Andrew, reportedly the Queen's favourite son, to step down.

There have been questions surrounding whether Andrew will be allowed to attend church with the Queen on Christmas Day because sexual abuse protesters were planning to heckle him from the public crowds.

Andrew is 12 years younger than Charles and was born eight years after the Queen ascended the throne.

The monarch was warmer to Andrew, according to Town and Country magazine.

She has been a steadfast supporter, even seen riding horses with him after he was ordered to step down from royal duties last month.

Andrew may also have to submit to questioning from the FBI in the US as it continues its investigation into Epstein.

