Anderson stars to put Saints into the grand final

SAWTELL Toormina Saints have snapped their archrival’s four-game winning streak to move to within one win of the championship.

The Coffs Harbour Breakers’ premiership defence is over after falling to the Saints by 35-points on Saturday, meaning they won’t feature in the grand final for the first time since 2015.

The Saints confirmed their place in the big dance with a win that was set up in the second and third quarters. After an even first quarter, the Saints accelerated to control the majority of play and jump to a 22-point lead at the main break.

Despite their dominance, things could have been very different if the Breakers were more accurate in front of goal. Both teams registered eight scoring shots but the Saints’ superior finishing saw them outscore their opponents by 15 points.

Two late goals to the Breakers in the second term gave a glimpse of a possible fight back, but the Saints managed the last goal of the quarter to slow the momentum.

When Sawtell kicked the opening two goals of the third term the Breakers had a mountain to climb that ultimately proved insurmountable.

Angus Anderson was the star for Sawtell, winning countless possessions in the middle of the ground and using the ball to great effect.

He received great support from Matt Zerna and Jonah Horan, while Mitch Napier was a constant threat upfront with five goals.

Breakers looked like a team that had played their grand final the week before when they beat Grafton to secure second spot. They just didn’t have their usual energy or efficiency.

Chris Frangos led from the front and never stopped trying, while Josh Lansdowne was his reliable self down back before providing good options when he was moved forward later in the match. Kyle Ackroyd was the Breakers’ chief goal threat with three majors.

The Saints will face Grafton Tigers on Saturday at 4pm at C.ex Stadium Coffs Harbour.

Sawtell Toormina Saints 15.11 (101) defeated Coffs Harbour Breakers 9.12 (66)

RESERVE GRADE

In Reserve Grade Nambucca Valley Lions outstanding return season went from strength to strength after a victory over the Northern Beaches Blues.

The Lions scored consistently throughout the match but were at their most damaging in the second and fourth quarters, kicking four and five goals respectively during these periods. Overall, it was the Lions goal kicking efficiency which caught the eye with just four behinds against thirteen majors. Andrew Welsh was the Lions main avenue to goal, booting six majors. Brad Doolan and Tyrone Kay were the other multiple goal kickers with two goals each.

The Blues battled gamely throughout in what was a tough, physical encounter but found their scoring opportunities dried up after the long break and couldn’t go with Nambucca.

Goals were kicked for the Aden Van Ryswyk and David Boucher with one apiece.

Nambucca Valley Lions 13.4 (82) defeated Northern Beaches Blues 2.3 (15)

The Lions Grand Final opponent will be Coffs Harbour Breakers after they claimed a local derby victory over Sawtell Toormina Saints in the other Semi.

After a tight and tense first quarter the Breakers shaded by three points, they were able to open a two-goal lead by the half time siren.

From there they were able to kick away against an injury ravaged Saints team that were light on for numbers and having to operate without a bench.

Breakers doubled their lead to the last break, then managed a four goal to none final term to round out a comfortable 50 point victory against their near neighbours.

Josh Hunt provided plenty of run for the Breakers, his contribution growing the longer the match went as the Sawtell players tired.

Hunt finished with two goals, as did Jacob Hicks and Dean Chambers, while Aaron Crolla’s two long bombs thrilled the large crowd.

Sawtell’s goals were kicked by Jedd Mitchell, Hamish Anderson, and Jordan Lark who each had one major to their name.

Breakers v Lions will be played on Saturday at 2pm at C.ex Stadium Coffs Harbour.

Coffs Harbour Breakers 11.11 (77) defeated Sawtell Toormina Saints 4.3 (27)