Massive earthquake sparks tsunami warning

ROADS cracked, trees swayed and people sought shelter under desks as a 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit Anchorage, Alaska.

The earthquake prompted a tsunami warning, urging people in coastal zones of southern Alaskato move to higher ground immediately, but it was cancelled a short time later.

Video from Anchorage, Alaska. 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck outside of Anchorage. pic.twitter.com/WgXieCxaTH — Eric Paine (@ericpaine) November 30, 2018

Students took cover in a classroom and products were tossed from shelves in a grocery store as a 7.0 earthquake struck north of Anchorage, Alaska. https://t.co/bLjDvIA0Uf pic.twitter.com/OtNOLjG5Fe — ABC News (@ABC) November 30, 2018

The US Geological Survey reported the earthquake centre was about 12 kilometres north of Alaska's largest city.

A 7.0 earthquake has hit Anchorage, Alaska with a tsunami warning issued. Picture: Supplied

SAD: 6.7 magnitude Earthquake hits Anchorage, Alaska and causes massive distraction.



Pray for Alaska. pic.twitter.com/tuYQqMjeKr — 🇬🇭Nana Osei® (@nanaoseiike) November 30, 2018

BREAKING: Officials have canceled a tsunami warning for southern Alaska that was issued following the 7.0-magnitude earthquake. — The Associated Press (@AP) November 30, 2018

I was just in the largest earthquake i've ever seen, the ~7.0 that hit off the coast of Alaska. So much destruction... — TheAndroidFromCyberLife (@TheAndroidFrom1) November 30, 2018

Here’s the 7.0 earthquake that hit Alaska today. Scary stuff. pic.twitter.com/OurxEL6nu8 — Caleb Hull 🎅🏼🌲🎁 (@CalebJHull) November 30, 2018

How the #earthquake that devastated Anchorage, #Alaska appeared to a seismograph more than 3,000 miles away at @millersvilleu pic.twitter.com/axKQYQ38ko — Brian Lada (@wxlada) November 30, 2018

Sarah Palin says her "family is intact" but her "house is not", and "I imagine that’s the case for many, many others. So thankful to be safe; praying for our state following the earthquake." — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 30, 2018