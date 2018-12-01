Menu
A 7.0 earthquake has hit Anchorage, Alaska with a tsunami warning issued. Picture: CNN
Breaking

Massive earthquake sparks tsunami warning

Rae Wilson
by
1st Dec 2018 5:55 AM

ROADS cracked, trees swayed and people sought shelter under desks as a 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit Anchorage, Alaska.

The earthquake prompted a tsunami warning, urging people in coastal zones of southern Alaskato move to higher ground immediately, but it was cancelled a short time later. 

 

The US Geological Survey reported the earthquake centre was about 12 kilometres north of Alaska's largest city.

A 7.0 earthquake has hit Anchorage, Alaska with a tsunami warning issued. Picture: Supplied
