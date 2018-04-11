An over-excited jumping dog

Question: My weimaraner, Phantom, jumps on everyone who comes through our front door. He is four years old and is a big dog.

How can I stop him from doing this?

I'm worried he will hurt someone.

Amanda Prior

Answer: Ensure your dog will sit on command.

Take him to the front door on lead and get him to sit as people come in.

While he is sitting, get him to focus on a treat held up to your eye and tell him to look.

Do this while your visitors walk past and give him the treat once he has let them pass without reacting.

When you come home through the front door, walk straight past him and don't pat or acknowledge him if he jumps up.

If Phantom starts to jump up, go back outside and close the door so he learns you won't come in and will disappear if he jumps.

Teach Phantom the only acceptable behaviour at the front door is calmness.

